Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses series opener
Bishop gave up three goals on 20 shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Blues in Game 1 of their second-round series.
Bishop was unable to meet the challenge in this game, although getting bested twice by Vladimir Tarasenko is a forgivable offense. Bishop has a 2.05 GAA and a .937 save percentage in seven playoff appearances, and he'll likely continue to see all of the starts as long as he's healthy.
