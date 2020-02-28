Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses to another contender

Bishop allowed four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.

Bishop allowed at least one goal in each period en route to his second consecutive loss following a three-game winning streak. The veteran netminder is still enjoying a strong season with a 2.49 GAA and .921 save percentage, and things only get easier from here considering these last two losses have come at the hands of the Blues and Bruins, who played each other for the Stanley Cup last season.