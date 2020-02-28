Stars' Ben Bishop: Loses to another contender
Bishop allowed four goals on 28 shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Bruins.
Bishop allowed at least one goal in each period en route to his second consecutive loss following a three-game winning streak. The veteran netminder is still enjoying a strong season with a 2.49 GAA and .921 save percentage, and things only get easier from here considering these last two losses have come at the hands of the Blues and Bruins, who played each other for the Stanley Cup last season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.