Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 25 saves in loss
Bishop allowed four goals on 25 shots in Thursday's loss to Toronto.
Bishop had turned in two excellent showings before laying an egg against Toronto. The veteran netminder drops to 21-13-3 on the season with a .917 save percentage. His heavy workload makes him a valuable fantasy goaltender, but be aware of consistency issues. Bishop's tendency to follow up a superb performance with a not so great one has become a regular occurrence. He's been getting the job done lately, but Thursday is a reminder that he may slip every now and then.
