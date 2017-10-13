Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 27 saves in losing cause

Bishop stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's loss to Nashville.

It was a strong showing from Bishop, but opposing netminder Pekka Rinne was just that much better. The 6'7" goaltender is the starter in Dallas this season and is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2016-17 campaign split between the Lightning and Kings. The Stars are lacking on defense, so while they may score plenty of goals, the losses could pile up for Bishop. The 30-year-old still makes for a quality fantasy option, as he's delivered quality rate stats in the past and is capable of stealing games.