Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 27 saves in losing cause
Bishop stopped 27 of 30 shots in Thursday's loss to Nashville.
It was a strong showing from Bishop, but opposing netminder Pekka Rinne was just that much better. The 6'7" goaltender is the starter in Dallas this season and is looking to rebound from a disappointing 2016-17 campaign split between the Lightning and Kings. The Stars are lacking on defense, so while they may score plenty of goals, the losses could pile up for Bishop. The 30-year-old still makes for a quality fantasy option, as he's delivered quality rate stats in the past and is capable of stealing games.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...