Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 29 saves in loss to Avalanche
Bishop stopped 29 of 32 shots in Wednesday's loss to the Avalanche.
Bishop played well despite the loss, as the Stars simply couldn't get a puck past opposing netminder Jonathan Bernier. The 31-year-old had been excellent in his previous two outings and is now 9-7-0 on the season with a .908 save percentage. He's locked into the starting role and playing very well recently, so Bishop is worth getting into your lineup. The former Lightning netminder has been up-and-down this year, but this recent stretch is certainly a good sign moving forward. If he can find some consistency, Bishop still could become a valuable fantasy option this season.
