Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 31 saves in win
Bishop stopped 31 of 33 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Predators.
Bishop gave up a pair of power-play goals in the first period, but he was excellent as the Stars rallied back. He's now won two starts in a row after a 0-3-1 run. The 33-year-old improved to 14-9-3 with a 2.33 GAA and a .926 save percentage in 28 games. He could have a chance to go for a third straight win Friday against the Red Wings.
