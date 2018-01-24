Bishop stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.

He remains locked in, and Bishop hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last 12 appearances -- racking up eight wins with a 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage over that stretch. With the Stars offense also riding high right now, the 31-year-old's fantasy value is definitely peaking.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories