Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 33 saves in Tuesday's win
Bishop stopped 33 of 34 shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Panthers.
He remains locked in, and Bishop hasn't allowed more than three goals in any of his last 12 appearances -- racking up eight wins with a 1.74 GAA and .940 save percentage over that stretch. With the Stars offense also riding high right now, the 31-year-old's fantasy value is definitely peaking.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...