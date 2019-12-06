Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 36 saves in win

Bishop stopped 36 of 38 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Jets on Thursday.

Bishop kept the Jets off the board for the first two periods, but Blake Wheeler and Mark Scheifele scored in the third. Bishop ended up with the win anyway when Joe Pavelski scored a power-play goal in overtime. The Colorado native improved to 10-6-2 with a 2.19 GAA and a .929 save percentage. Bishop has allowed two or fewer goals in eight of his last 10 starts -- he should be active in fantasy lineups any time he's playing.