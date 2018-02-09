Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 37 saves in win
Bishop stopped 37 of 39 shots in Thursday's win over the Blackhawks.
Bishop stood on his head, outdueling Anton Forsberg and shutting down a desperate and hungry Chicago team. The veteran netminder has stopped 68 of 71 shots in consecutive victories, advancing to 23-14-3 on the season with a .920 save percentage. Bishop has seen a massive workload this season and will continue to be relied on heavily leading up to the playoffs.
