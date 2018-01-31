Stars' Ben Bishop: Makes 39 saves in losing cause
Bishop stopped 39 of 42 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Kings.
Bishop turned in an excellent performance, but unfortunately the Stars weren't able to get a single goal past Kings' backup netminder Darcy Kuemper. The 6'7" netminder has given up seven goals in consecutive losses, falling to 21-14-3 on the season with a .917 save percentage. Bishop is a valuable fantasy goalie due to his heavy workload and decent rate stats, but it's hard to know what type of performance you'll get from him on a given night.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...