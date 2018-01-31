Bishop stopped 39 of 42 shots in Tuesday's loss to the Kings.

Bishop turned in an excellent performance, but unfortunately the Stars weren't able to get a single goal past Kings' backup netminder Darcy Kuemper. The 6'7" netminder has given up seven goals in consecutive losses, falling to 21-14-3 on the season with a .917 save percentage. Bishop is a valuable fantasy goalie due to his heavy workload and decent rate stats, but it's hard to know what type of performance you'll get from him on a given night.