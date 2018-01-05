Bishop stopped 39 of 42 shots in Thursday's win over the Devils.

Bishop came up with some clutch saves and picked up his third win in four games. The 6'7" netminder is playing some of his best hockey of the season right now and has boosted his save percentage to .915 in the process. Bishop owns an 18-11-2 record and is being relied on heavily by the Stars, making him a reliable fantasy option in the cage.