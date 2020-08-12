Bishop, who served as a backup option in Game 1 against Calgary, could be back in the starter's crease for Game 2 on Thursday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports

Bishop has been out of the lineup since the first game of the postseason against the Golden Knights on Aug. 3 in which he gave up four goals on 32 shots. The fact that Anton Khudobin struggled in Tuesday's clash with the Flames, giving up three goals on just 26 shots in a losing effort, should clear the way for Bishop to retake the starting job.