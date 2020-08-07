Bishop (undisclosed) worked with goaltending coach Jeff Reese for 30 minutes Friday, but he left the ice once his teammates arrived for practice, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop appears to be making some progress in his recovery, but at this point he should be considered a longshot to suit up for Sunday's round-robin finale against St. Louis. If that ends up being the case, Anton Khudobin will almost certainly get the nod against the Blues, while Bishop will shift his focus to getting healthy in time for Game 1 of Dallas' first round series.