Stars' Ben Bishop: Named starter for Montreal tilt
Bishop will start in goal Monday against the Canadiens, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
Bishop has played extremely well in his last two starts, both of which were wins that saw the Stars' netminder allow just a single goal. Montreal is 10-7-3 away from home this season while Bishop has posted an 8-3-1 record on home ice in 2018-19. Even with all the controversy surrounding the team at the moment, this is a favorable matchup for Bishop.
