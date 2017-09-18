Stars' Ben Bishop: Named Tuesday's starter

Bishop will start Tuesday's preseason opener against St. Louis, Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News reports.

Bishop's first appearance in a Stars uniform will ironically come against one of his former teams. Tuesday will also mark what the Stars hope to be the end of the goaltending woes they experienced with Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen over the past two seasons. The latter Finn remains in Dallas for backup responsibilities, but Bishop will be counted on to be the reliable goaltender he was with the Lightning for the last five seasons.