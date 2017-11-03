Stars' Ben Bishop: No answer for Jets on Thursday
Bishop gave up four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's loss to the Jets.
It's been up-and-down for Bishop lately, as he's seen his save percentage drop to .913 on the season. The Stars' defense is lacking, but Bishop is locked into the starting gig and should pick up plenty of victories this season. After a 38-save win against Vancouver on Monday, Bishop had no answer for a Jets' team that is catching steam. Look for the veteran goaltender to bounce back, as he's followed some poor showings with some strong ones this year.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...