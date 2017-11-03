Stars' Ben Bishop: No answer for Jets on Thursday

Bishop gave up four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's loss to the Jets.

It's been up-and-down for Bishop lately, as he's seen his save percentage drop to .913 on the season. The Stars' defense is lacking, but Bishop is locked into the starting gig and should pick up plenty of victories this season. After a 38-save win against Vancouver on Monday, Bishop had no answer for a Jets' team that is catching steam. Look for the veteran goaltender to bounce back, as he's followed some poor showings with some strong ones this year.