Stars' Ben Bishop: Not available Saturday
Bishop (lower body) remains day-to-day and won't suit up in Saturday's road game against the Canucks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Bishop missed Thursday's game, after the injury forced him to leave Tuesday's game. The 32-year-old's absence will be tough for the Stars, as he's 26-15-6 to go along with a 2.03 GAA and .933 save percentage this campaign. In his stead, Anton Khudobin will draw the start, and Landon Bow will continue to serve as his backup.
