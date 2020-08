Bishop (undisclosed) is still considered unfit to play ahead fo Tuesday's Game 5 tilt versus the Flames, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Without their preferred starting netminder available, the Stars figure to turn once again to Anton Khudobin, who has posted a 2-3 record, 2.68 GAA and .907 save percentage in five playoff appearances. The netminder was tested to the tune of 40 shots in Game 4 and should continue to face plenty of rubber from the Flames' high-octane offense.