Stars' Ben Bishop: Not quite ready
Bishop (upper body) will miss out on Thursday's road tilt in Tampa, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.
The gargantuan goaltender was on the ice for Wednesday's practice, but it appears that the Stars want to ease Bishop back into action. Bishop's next chance to return to the lineup will be Saturday against Carolina.
