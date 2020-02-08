Stars' Ben Bishop: Not sharp versus Wild

Bishop gave up three goals on 30 shots in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Wild.

All three goals came from tough angles, which Bishop would likely want back. The 33-year-old dropped to 18-12-4 with a 2.38 GAA and a .924 save percentage in 37 games. He has just two wins and 15 goals allowed over his last five starts, which is a little more generous than what's expected of him. Expect Anton Khudobin to get Saturday's road start in St. Louis.