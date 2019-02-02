Stars' Ben Bishop: On hot streak

Bishop allowed made 21 stops on 22 shots in a 3-1 victory against the Wild on Friday.

The veteran is officially on a hot streak, as Bishop is 3-0-0, having stopped 78 of 81 shots (.963 save percentage), in the last three games. One of those starts came before the All-Star break, so clearly some time off didn't hurt Bishop. He is 18-12-2 with a 2.25 GAA and a .925 save percentage this season.