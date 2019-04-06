Stars' Ben Bishop: On track to start Saturday
Bishop (lower body) is expected to start Saturday's home game against the visiting Wild to cap off the regular season, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.
As noted by Myers, the Stars are trying to lock up the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference, and they can do just that by obtaining a single point in the regular-season finale. Bishop -- who has gone 26-15-2 with a 2.03 GAA and .933 save percentage -- hasn't appeared in a game since leaving with the injury March 27.
