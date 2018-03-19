Bishop (lower-body) will be re-evaluated by the medical staff in two-weeks, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.

Although it's unclear if this is the same injury that cost Bishop five games already in March, he'll regardless be shut down for the near future. If Bishop is able to return when he's re-evaluated, he'd be able to start for the Stars' last three regular season games, but with repeated injuries within a month, they'll likely use caution with their starting net minder's recovery. Kari Lehtonen should take over the workload while Bishop is out, and a back-up will likely be recalled from AHL Texas shortly.