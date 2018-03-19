Stars' Ben Bishop: Out for two weeks
Bishop (lower-body) will be re-evaluated by the medical staff in two-weeks, Mike Heika of The Dallas Morning News.
Although it's unclear if this is the same injury that cost Bishop five games already in March, he'll regardless be shut down for the near future. If Bishop is able to return when he's re-evaluated, he'd be able to start for the Stars' last three regular season games, but with repeated injuries within a month, they'll likely use caution with their starting net minder's recovery. Kari Lehtonen should take over the workload while Bishop is out, and a back-up will likely be recalled from AHL Texas shortly.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...