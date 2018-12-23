Stars' Ben Bishop: Outduels Devan Dubnyk on road
Bishop turned away 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime road win over the Wild.
Bishop was about two minutes away from his 27th career shutout, but Jason Zucker had other ideas with an equalizer off a rebound. Still, the 6-foot-7, 216-pound netminder saw Alexander Radulov beat counterpart Devan Dubnyk short side with 10 seconds remaining in overtime for Bishop's fourth December win. The American backstop improves to 12-9-1 and he's among the top 10 at his position with a 2.31 GAA (fifth) and .923 save percentage (ninth).
