Stars' Ben Bishop: Outstanding in overtime win
Bishop permitted two goals on 43 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche on Tuesday.
Bishop was definitely busier than his Avalanche counterpart, Philipp Grubauer, but the former was not fazed. In the end, Bishop earned a fourth straight win, and he's allowed just six goals in that span. He improved to 16-9-3 with a 2.23 GAA and a .930 save percentage in 29 starts this season. The 33-year-old is one of the elite netminders in the league, and he should be started in fantasy whenever he plays.
