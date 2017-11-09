Stars' Ben Bishop: Patrolling crease Friday
Bishop will be in goal against the Islanders on Friday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
With the exception of his matchup with Vancouver on Oct. 30, Bishop has really struggled of late, as he has posted a 1-3-0 record in his previous five outings. In those contests, the netminder logged an abysmal 3.64 GAA and .887 save percentage. While it may have seemed ridiculous to suggest at the onset of the season, the 30-year-old could suddenly find himself ceding starts to Kari Lehtonen -- who has given up just one goal in each of his last three appearances -- if he can't figure his game out soon.
