Stars' Ben Bishop: Patrolling crease Monday
Bishop will protect the road cage in Monday's game against the Sabres, Mike Heika of NHL.com reports.
Bishop displayed his best performance of the season in his last start against Calgary, steering away 27 of 29 shots but posted a shootout loss. The veteran netminder will take a crack at the Sabres in a favorable matchup. In 13 career games against Buffalo, Bishop has a 12-0-1 record and a .951 save percentage -- the highest mark against any team in his career. However, the Sabres are off to an impressive 4-0-1 start with 4.25 goals per game, so Bishop will need to stand tall to keep up his dominance of Buffalo.
