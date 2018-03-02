Bishop will be in goal against the Blues on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has been struggling lately, as he is 1-2-1 in his previous five outings, along with a disappointing 3.22 GAA. The Denver native may face off with a depleted Blues squad that no longer features Paul Stastny and could be without Nikita Soshnikov (illness), Chris Thorburn (illness) or Vladimir Sobotka (personal).

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories