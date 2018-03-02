Bishop will be in goal against the Blues on Saturday, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop has been struggling lately, as he is 1-2-1 in his previous five outings, along with a disappointing 3.22 GAA. The Denver native may face off with a depleted Blues squad that no longer features Paul Stastny and could be without Nikita Soshnikov (illness), Chris Thorburn (illness) or Vladimir Sobotka (personal).