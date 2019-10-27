Stars' Ben Bishop: Pecked by Penguins

Bishop turned aside 24 of 26 shots in a 3-0 loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Bishop's record following the loss is 3-5-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .920 save percentage. The Stars' netminder was perfect through two periods but saw two pucks elude him over the final 20 minutes, giving the visiting Penguins their first win in four games.

