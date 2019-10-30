Stars' Ben Bishop: Pegged for Saturday's tilt
Bishop will start in the home crease Saturday against the Canadiens, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop was yanked from Tuesday's start after yielding two goals on 10 shots to the Wild, but the Stars bounced back and won the contest 6-3 with Anton Khudobin in net. Khudobin will tend the twine for Friday's game against the Avalanche, while Bishop gets the nod for the latter half of back-to-back games. Before Tuesday's blemish, Bishop was solid with a .920 save percentage and 2.34 GAA over nine appearances.
