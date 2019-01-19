Stars' Ben Bishop: Penciled in against Jets
Bishop is in line to start against the visiting Jets on Saturday, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Given that Bishop was the only goalie listed in the lineup preview, it's safe to assume that he'll get the start against a Jets team that ranks eighth in the league by means of averaging 3.10 road goals per game.
