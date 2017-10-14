Stars' Ben Bishop: Penciled in to start Saturday

Bishop was designated as Saturday's home starter versus the Avalanche, Sean Shapiro of NHL.com reports.

Last season, the Avs sat in the basement of the league standings, finishing with a mere 48 points and egregious minus-112 goal differential. However, they're sitting atop the Western Conference to start the 2017-18 campaign and that means this will be no cakewalk for Bishop, even though he's set aside 69 of 74 shots for robust peripherals (1.85 GAA, .932 save percentage) through three games this season.