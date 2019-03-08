Stars' Ben Bishop: Perfect again
Bishop was unbeatable Thursday, stopping all 31 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Avalanche. The Dallas netminder now has five shutouts in 2018-19.
Back-to-back flawless performances from Bishop has to be encouraging for Dallas, as it continues to fight to stay ahead in the playoff picture, currently occupying the first wild card in the Western Conference. The 32-year-old netminder has been exceptional since returning from injury, winning three of five and allowing a total of five goals. Bishop's record now stands at 22-14-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...