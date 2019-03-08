Stars' Ben Bishop: Perfect again

Bishop was unbeatable Thursday, stopping all 31 shots he faced in a 4-0 win over the Avalanche. The Dallas netminder now has five shutouts in 2018-19.

Back-to-back flawless performances from Bishop has to be encouraging for Dallas, as it continues to fight to stay ahead in the playoff picture, currently occupying the first wild card in the Western Conference. The 32-year-old netminder has been exceptional since returning from injury, winning three of five and allowing a total of five goals. Bishop's record now stands at 22-14-2 with a 2.13 GAA and .930 save percentage.