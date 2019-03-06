Stars' Ben Bishop: Perfect at home

Bishop made 28 saves for his third shutout of the season in Tuesday's 1-0 win over the Rangers.

The shutout performance gives the 32-year-old wins in back-to-back contests, and he now owns a 20-14-2 record with a 2.19 GAA and .927 save percentage this season. The Stars' netminder has allowed just one goal over his last two starts.

