Stars' Ben Bishop: Perfect in relief
Bishop was pressed into relief Saturday after a wobbly start by Kari Lehtonen and earned the win on the back of 39 shutout minutes. He made 18 saves.
Bishop entered the game down 3-2 and made some sharp saves to give his mates a chance to dig themselves out of a hole. He had been given the day off after a wobbly start Thursday against the Bolts, so let's hope this game sharpens Bishop's focus going forward.
