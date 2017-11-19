Stars' Ben Bishop: Perfect in relief

Bishop was pressed into relief Saturday after a wobbly start by Kari Lehtonen and earned the win on the back of 39 shutout minutes. He made 18 saves.

Bishop entered the game down 3-2 and made some sharp saves to give his mates a chance to dig themselves out of a hole. He had been given the day off after a wobbly start Thursday against the Bolts, so let's hope this game sharpens Bishop's focus going forward.