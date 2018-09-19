Stars' Ben Bishop: Perfect in win
Bishop made eleven saves -- on as many shots -- and helped the Stars beat the Blues 5-3 on Tuesday.
Bishop played half of Tuesday night's contest, turning aside eleven shots and posting a half-game shutout in the process. The 31-year-old netminder will face pressure to stay healthy in 2018-19, after battling injuries the last two years. This is a small step in the right direction for Bishop.
