Stars' Ben Bishop: Picks up another 'W'

Bishop stopped 23 of 26 shots in a 5-3 win over Winnipeg on Thursday.

Bishop has now won seven straight decisions, a stretch that began back on Oct. 29, and owns a splendid 2.10 GAA and .934 save percentage over six November starts. In 16 appearances overall this season, Bishop is 8-5-1 with a 2.25 GAA and .926 save percentage.