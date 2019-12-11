Stars' Ben Bishop: Picks up first shutout

Bishop stopped all 26 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over New Jersey.

Bishop, who won his third straight start, has been terrific in recent weeks and owns a .954 save percentage across is last six outings. Following Tuesday's shutout, his first of the year, the 33-year-old is 12-6-2 on the season with a 2.03 GAA and .934 save percentage.