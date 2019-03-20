Stars' Ben Bishop: Picks up where he left off
Bishop (lower body) stopped 20 of 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Panthers.
Bishop entered the night on a five-game winning streak and did well enough to stretch it to six straight in his return from a minor injury. The 32-year-old improved to 25-14-2 with a 2.05 GAA and a .932 save percentage. The Stars remain in the mix for a wild card spot, and they will likely use Bishop frequently as they try to secure their position in the standings.
