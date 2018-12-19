Stars' Ben Bishop: Picks up win after briefly exiting

Bishop made 21 saves in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Flames.

Bishop was involved in a collision that caused him to briefly depart Tuesday's contest, but he was able to return and secure the shutout, his third of 2018-19. The veteran goalie will see his record improve to 11-8-1 with a 2.35 GAA and .922 save percentage. Following this game, the Stars' netminder is presumed healthy, though given what we know about concussions that could change in the coming hours. Expect the team to update his status Wednesday.