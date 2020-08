Bishop allowed four goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Flames in Game 2.

It wasn't a vintage performance from Bishop, who allowed a couple of bad goals in the high-scoring contest. It was enough to help the Stars tie the series at one game apiece. The 33-year-old Bishop is still fresh off of an undisclosed injury, and Thursday's performance didn't inspire much confidence. Anton Khudobin may be in net for Friday's Game 3.