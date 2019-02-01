Stars' Ben Bishop: Preparing to face Wild

Bishop will tend the net Friday against the visiting Wild, Bruce LeVine of Stars Radio reports.

Bishop comes into Friday's matchup two days removed from a 30-save shutout against Buffalo. In January, The Colorado native posted a 2.32 GAA and .918 save percentage over seven games. Bishop will face a Minnesota offense that ranks 23rd in goals scored per game (2.82) and 18th in shots attempted per game (31.8).