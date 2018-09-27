Bishop will tend the twine for Sunday's preseason finale against the Avalanche, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.

Bishop will get one final tuneup before a three-day layoff leading up to the opener Thursday, looking to cap off the preseason with a strong showing against an Avalanche club that figures to feature many of its normal skaters. He's played well in limited time so far this preseason and should be slated for a workhorse role between the pipes this season.