Stars' Ben Bishop: Probable for weekend start
Bishop -- who missed two-plus weeks with an upper-body injury -- is likely to start either Saturday against the visiting Hurricanes or in Sunday's road clash with the Blackhawks.
Bishop dressed as the backup in Thursday's game against the Blues, but Anton Khudobin went the distance in that 5-2 win to afford the traditional starter more recovery time. As long as he can put these injuries behind him or work through them rather quickly, Bishop should see ample playing time down the stretch. While Dallas faces favorable odds of making the playoffs, there is still plenty of work to be done for the top goalie and his team.
