Stars' Ben Bishop: Prognosis remains murky at best
Bishop (lower body) skated Wednesday, but he's not close to returning, Mark Stepneski of the Stars' official site reports.
This information was relayed from head coach Ken Hitchcock. With the Stars' chances of making the playoffs reduced to a fractional value, it doesn't look like Bishop will be able to return for any of the five remaining games, but we're only speculating in that regard and it'll probably be worth hanging onto Bishop in redraft leagues with hopes that he can make a miraculous turnaround with his recovery.
