Stars' Ben Bishop: Pulled after giving up three Tuesday
Bishop allowed three goals on 15 shots before getting the hook in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Nashville.
Backup Kari Lehtonen surrendered two goals on 17 shots in the final 35:34 after Bishop was pulled early in the second period. This ugly effort snapped a four-game winning streak for Bishop, who remains the clear-cut No.1 option in net for his new club.
