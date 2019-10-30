Stars' Ben Bishop: Pulled after one period

Bishop allowed two goals on 10 shots in the first period of Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Wild.

Bishop's night was over after only 20 minutes, as Anton Khudobin relieved him. Bishop remained on the bench, so he was not hurt -- rather, the move was a tactical choice from coach Jim Montgomery. The 32-year-old now has a 2.48 GAA and a .916 save percentage in 10 appearances. It's too early to say a goaltending controversy is on the horizon, as Bishop's numbers are still acceptable, but he could start losing time to Khudobin nonetheless.