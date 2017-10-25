Stars' Ben Bishop: Pulled early
Bishop was given the hook early in the second period of Tuesday's clash against Colorado after allowing three goals on 17 shots.
Bishop told reporters after the game "there was no reason for me to come out," and that he was "not very happy with the decision." The netminder technically didn't record a loss -- that was awarded to Kari Lehtonen -- so he remains undefeated on the season. Dallas kicks off a back-to-back against the Oilers on Thursday and then matches up with Calgary on Friday, so look for the 30-year-old to start one of those two outings, if not both.
