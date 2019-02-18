Stars' Ben Bishop: Questionable for Thursday clash
Bishop (upper body) will miss Tuesday's home game versus Nashville but could return Thursday against the Blues, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop has an outside chance to suit up Thursday, although Saturday is a more realistic possibility according to Stars' bench boss, Jim Montgomery. The Stars' netminder remains on injured reserve, but the team is calling Bishop day-to-day.
