Stars' Ben Bishop: Questionable for Tuesday clash
Bishop (upper body) has been upgraded to questionable ahead of Tuesday's home game versus Nashville, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Originally thought to be out against the Preds, Bishop apparently has an outside chance to suit up Tuesday, though Saturday is a more realistic possibility according to Stars' bench boss, Jim Montgomery. Bishop remains on injured reserve, but the team is calling him day-to-day.
